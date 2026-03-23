Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $76.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 8.79% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $76,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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