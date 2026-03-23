Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DeepMind hired Jasjeet Sekhon, Bridgewater’s chief scientist, as chief strategy officer — a high?profile talent win that reinforces Alphabet’s DeepMind AI bench and long?term product roadmap. Exclusive: Bridgewater’s chief scientist Sekhon to join Google’s DeepMind AI unit
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsement: Elon Musk tweeted that Google will “win the AI race in the West,” a bullish signal for market perception of Alphabet’s AI leadership. Elon Musk Says China Will Win The AI Race, But Here’s Where SpaceX Will Win
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Google’s new “Stitch” AI design features are pressuring rivals (e.g., Figma’s stock fell), underscoring expanding addressable market for Google’s AI tools. Figma’s stock drops 11% in two days after Google releases ‘vibe design’ product
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Alphabet’s operational strength (consecutive earnings beats, Cloud acceleration), supporting the bullish analyst consensus and relative outperformance among mega?caps. 2 Tech Giants Holding Their Ground While the Market Slides
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed: CEO Sundar Pichai sold ~32,500 shares (~$10M) and Director John Hennessy sold a small stake — notable but small relative to total insider holdings; monitor if these continue. Insider filing: Sundar Pichai sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in the feeds appears anomalous/zero and provides no clear signal (no days?to?cover build reported).
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive takes: Analysts compare Snowflake and Alphabet on cloud analytics — SNOW’s momentum is notable but doesn’t negate Google Cloud’s growth trajectory. Snowflake vs Alphabet: Which Cloud Analytics Stock Has an Edge Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about massive hyperscaler AI spending — analysts flag $410B+ capex across hyperscalers and question near?term returns, a theme that can pressure tech multiples including GOOGL. Forget the War Headlines: This Is the Real Reason Tech Stocks Are Struggling
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate persists: coverage notes shifting investment story as AI deals and capex raise questions about near?term upside despite solid fundamentals. How The Alphabet (GOOGL) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Deals And Valuation Questions
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $301.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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