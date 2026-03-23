Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $301.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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