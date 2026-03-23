Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $92,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.1%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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