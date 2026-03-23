Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $86,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.