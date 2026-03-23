Wedmont Private Capital Buys 9,855 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.