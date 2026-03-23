Brokerages Set Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Price Target at $105.67

Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.6667.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $103.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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