Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 253,746 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253,746 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $211,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX opened at $201.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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