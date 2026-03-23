Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 253,746 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253,746 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $211,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Chevron
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s market capitalization topped $400 billion for the first time as the crude rally lifted energy peers and investor appetite for large integrated oil names. Chevron (CVX) Stock Breaks Into Elite $400B Club Amid Oil Price Rally
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded CVX from Hold to Buy and set a $215 target, signaling analyst conviction that the stock has further upside as oil stays elevated. HSBC upgrade to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Major business press notes Chevron’s rise into the top-20 U.S. companies by market value, reinforcing momentum and institutional interest in the name. Chevron Jumps Into Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentaries and YTD performance write-ups highlight strong gains (CVX up materially this year) driven by geopolitical support for oil prices and Chevron’s growth projects—these narratives help attract momentum flows. Why the Market Dipped But Chevron (CVX) Gained Today
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho and other broker notes (coverage upgrades / bullish price forecasts) and inclusion in “best energy stocks” pieces amplify buy-side interest and argue for continued upside if commodity strength persists. Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (e.g., Zacks on Chevron vs. Suncor) note Chevron’s diversification and Guyana growth but weigh that against peer cost actions—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Chevron vs. Suncor: Which Energy Stock Wins at 52-Week Highs?
- Neutral Sentiment: Chevron Technology Ventures led a small strategic investment in robotics firm KEWAZO—positioning for operational efficiencies but not a near-term earnings driver. Chevron Technology Ventures Invests in KEWAZO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of CVX opened at $201.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.