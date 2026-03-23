Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $82,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $309.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.21 and a 200-day moving average of $277.63. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $363.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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