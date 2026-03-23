Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$180.33

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$180.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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goeasy Price Performance

goeasy Dividend Announcement

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$576.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.79. goeasy has a one year low of C$33.13 and a one year high of C$216.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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