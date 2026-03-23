Head-To-Head Contrast: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) versus Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI)

Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Get Free Report) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ballistic Recovery and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 AeroVironment 3 1 18 1 2.74

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $318.78, indicating a potential upside of 61.23%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -13.93% 3.26% 2.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballistic Recovery and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ballistic Recovery and AeroVironment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment $820.63 million 12.03 $43.62 million ($4.34) -45.56

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Ballistic Recovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery

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Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About AeroVironment

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AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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