Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) & Relx (NYSE:RELX) Critical Analysis

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tuniu pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tuniu pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Tuniu 5.40% 4.41% 2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relx and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Relx and Tuniu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $12.64 billion 4.76 $2.72 billion N/A N/A Tuniu $82.65 million 1.03 $4.45 million $0.05 14.50

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Relx and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 3 4 1 2.75 Tuniu 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Relx beats Tuniu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

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RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tuniu

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Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

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