Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Financial Comparison

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Industria de Diseno Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 1 5 6 1 2.54 Industria de Diseno Textil 0 1 1 4 3.50

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Industria de Diseno Textil.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.55 billion 0.55 $160.86 million $1.86 24.08 Industria de Diseno Textil $45.09 billion 3.99 $7.04 billion $0.57 25.30

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Industria de Diseno Textil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseno Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria’s Secret & Co.. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseno Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseno Textil has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Industria de Diseno Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.45% 36.21% 5.19% Industria de Diseno Textil 15.61% 35.01% 17.82%

Summary

Industria de Diseno Textil beats Victoria’s Secret & Co. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

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