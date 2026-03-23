TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

BMY opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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