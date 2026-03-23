TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. and EMA approvals expanded Opdivo’s use into frontline Stage III/IV classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma for patients 12+, strengthening BMY’s oncology franchise and near?term revenue potential. Bristol Myers Squibb Transforms the Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Paradigm with Expanded U.S. and EMA Approvals for Opdivo US FDA approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s cancer drug for Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Positive Sentiment: Sotyktu (BMY) received a label expansion into psoriatic arthritis, broadening BMY’s immunology franchise and helping offset pressure from legacy oncology and cardiovascular patent cliffs. Will the Recent Label Expansion of BMY’s Sotyktu Boost Its Prospects?
- Positive Sentiment: BMY advanced its protein?degradation program: first?in?human dosing of BMS?986506 for clear cell renal cell carcinoma triggered a $10M milestone to Evotec, signaling pipeline progress and potential long?term upside if early data read out well. Evotec Receives $10 M Milestone from Bristol Myers Squibb Protein Degradation Collaboration
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC nudged its price target to $60, a modest analyst upgrade that signals some confidence but is unlikely to drive large near?term moves on its own. HSBC Boosts Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $60.00
- Neutral Sentiment: BMY scheduled Q1 2026 results for April 30 — a near?term event that could reprice the stock depending on revenue and EPS versus guidance/expectations. Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2026 on April 30, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Schaeffer, Zacks) have highlighted BMY as a recommended pick or trending ticker, which can lift interest but may already be priced in. Top Stock Picks of 2026: Bristol-Myers Squibb Here is What to Know Beyond Why Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness flagged by a potential “death cross” (50?day moving average crossing below 200?day) can prompt selling by trend?followers and contributed to the down?pressure. These 3 Stocks Trigger Bearish Signals but 2 Offer Hidden Opportunity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%
BMY opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.