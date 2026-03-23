TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,375,000 after purchasing an additional 706,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $440.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.72 and its 200-day moving average is $478.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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