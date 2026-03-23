TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 188,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 534,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 121,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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