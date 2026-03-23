Hardin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.9% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

More Bank of America News

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Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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