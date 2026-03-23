Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,298 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,376,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,319,000 after acquiring an additional 248,784 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 242,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,810,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 214,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 177,987 shares during the period.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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