Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Position Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $44.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $61.38.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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