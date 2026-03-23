TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $7.36 Million in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.9% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,656,964,000 after purchasing an additional 689,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,251,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,026,180,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,096,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,022,080,000 after purchasing an additional 821,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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