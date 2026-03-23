TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,796 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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