TABR Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000. Unum Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.6%

UNM stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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