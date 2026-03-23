50,617 Shares in Docusign Inc. $DOCU Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Docusign accounts for approximately 1.3% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,625,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,116,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Docusign by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,931,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

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Docusign Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.23 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Docusign from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Docusign from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Docusign from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

Docusign News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near?term fundamental support for the stock. Proactive: DocuSign beats Q4 estimates

Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near?term fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital?allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. DocuSign press release: buyback

Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital?allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short?term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. American Banking News: Volume Increase After Earnings

Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short?term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short?interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short?flow signal from these data points at this time.

Short?interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short?interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short?flow signal from these data points at this time. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near?term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. American Banking News: Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target

Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near?term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Senior executive Robert Chatwani sold ~16.7k shares (~$803k); while single insider sales can be routine, the filing has weighed on sentiment alongside the analyst downgrades. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $804,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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