Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $32.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,886.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,863. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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