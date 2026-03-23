Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF $CSNR

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter.

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Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.51.

About Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF

The Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund focused on growth and pursuing inflation protection by investing in companies involved in the production, extraction, and processing of natural resources. The portfolio is managed utilizing a proprietary risk parity strategy. CSNR was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by Cohen & Steers.

See Also

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