Viemed Healthcare Highlights Growth, Diversification and 2026 Guidance at Investor Conference

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) executives outlined the company’s home-based respiratory care model, recent financial performance, and growth priorities during a recent investor presentation, emphasizing an expanding service mix, continued organic growth, and what management characterized as an improving regulatory backdrop.

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Home-based respiratory model and market opportunity

Management said Viemed focuses on treating complex respiratory patients in the home, aiming to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations and help hospitals manage readmissions and length of stay. The company said it serves as a link between payers, physicians, and patients by navigating care delivery in the home using a combination of in-home technology and respiratory therapist support.

Viemed reported having more than 172,000 patients under care across all 50 states, with what it described as “decent coverage” in roughly 37 to 38 states and additional room to densify and expand geographically. The company said it has grown at a 26% compound annual growth rate since going public and generated $28 million of free cash flow in 2025 while maintaining no net debt.

On its core ventilator offering, management said the monthly reimbursement is about $1,050 from Medicare, with most private insurers following a similar model. The company described the reimbursement structure as an “uncapped rental” bundled rate that includes 24/7 in-home respiratory care, supplies, and equipment. Executives cited an average patient length of stay of 17 months, noting patient duration can vary.

Management highlighted what it sees as a large underserved COPD population. Executives said the U.S. has about 25 million people with COPD, with about 10%—or 2.5 million—at the most severe level. Viemed estimated roughly half of those severe cases reach chronic respiratory failure and become candidates for complex respiratory services. The company said there are about 1.25 million such patients in Medicare, while the industry has treated about 70,000 Medicare beneficiaries, which management characterized as roughly 6% penetration in Medicare and “sub-10%” when including private insurance. Viemed said it is the third-largest provider in the space, representing about 14% market share, and that the top 10 providers comprise 62% of the market.

Technology, clinical outcomes, and operating model

Viemed said it uses in-house technology deployed in patients’ homes, including a tablet interface that connects to ventilators and other equipment, allows remote readings, and supports telehealth interactions with respiratory therapists during episodes such as shortness-of-breath attacks. Management said the company captures data and outcomes to report back to physicians and payers.

Executives also referenced three studies the company has completed in the space, citing themes that include reduced emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Management said the studies showed a 43% relative mortality reduction and a 39% relative reduction in all-cause mortality over seven years, and suggested potential savings of more than $5,400 per patient per year by initiating therapies earlier.

The company described its operating model as lean and scalable, emphasizing that it does not typically require a traditional durable medical equipment (DME) footprint such as retail stores. Instead, it relies on a mobile workforce, with therapists carrying inventory in their vehicles and using data to target “COPD needy rich environments” based on prevalence and readmission patterns.

Diversification beyond ventilation

Management said it has broadened its service mix in recent years, adding platforms in sleep, maternal health, and staffing alongside complex respiratory services. Viemed listed additional offerings that include airway clearance devices (such as percussion vests), stationary and portable oxygen concentrators, sleep apnea CPAP therapy with recurring resupply revenue, and breast pumps.

Executives discussed a July 1 acquisition of Lehan’s Medical in Illinois, describing it as 60% maternal health and 40% respiratory, and said the company is adding breast pumps and expects maternal health to expand in 2026 and beyond.

Management presented a revenue mix shift from 2019 to the current period, stating that ventilation represented 87% of revenue in 2019 and is now 48%. The company said oxygen represents 8% of revenue, airway clearance 7%, sleep 21%, maternal health 6%, and healthcare staffing 8%.

On sleep, management described it as one of the company’s fastest-growing segments. Executives said that in 2025 CPAP patient growth increased 62% and resupply grew 49%, with sleep reaching 21% of net revenue by the fourth quarter of 2025. The company attributed sleep growth to acquisitions, salesforce expansion, and demand for sleep apnea treatment, and said it is “doubling down” on sleep in 2026. Management put the addressable U.S. sleep market at more than 30 million patients.

The staffing business, which management said was added post-COVID amid a clinical labor shortage, has evolved into state-by-state contracts. Executives said about 80% of staffing now has a behavioral health component, including placing licensed clinical social workers for specific projects.

2025 results, 2026 guidance, and capital allocation

In a review of 2025 performance, management said Viemed ended the year with just over $270 million in revenue and over $60 million of EBITDA. Executives said the company remains net debt-free, with roughly as much cash as debt, and noted it has been paying down debt taken on for the Lehan’s acquisition.

Management also discussed buybacks, stating the company executed its third repurchase program last year and bought back 5% of equity. Executives said Viemed has repurchased 4.5 million shares at an average price of $5.79 and recently launched another buyback.

For 2026, management provided guidance of $310 million to $320 million in revenue and $65 million to $69 million of EBITDA. Executives said EBITDA growth trails revenue partly because 2025 included a few million dollars of gains related to a ventilator buyback program. Management said gross margins have compressed slightly over time due to diversification across product lines, while EBITDA margins have been relatively stable. The company also said it has been profitable on a net income basis every year since going public.

Executives said most growth has been organic, estimating that of the $270 million in 2025 revenue, roughly $50 million was acquired. They described Viemed as “sales-driven,” focused on recruiting salespeople and therapists in underserved markets, while also pursuing disciplined M&A with management teams that can help expand product lines or improve complex respiratory capabilities.

Management said it is using AI tools across departments and expects this to slow the pace of future hiring. Executives also emphasized declining capital expenditure intensity, noting the ventilator business—historically the highest CapEx area—has matured as the company reaches approximately 12,000 to 13,000 active ventilator patients. They said growth in CPAP resupply and maternal health is comparatively low- to zero-CapEx, supporting expectations for higher free cash flow beyond the $28 million generated in 2025.

Regulatory environment and reimbursement commentary

Management highlighted what it described as supportive regulatory tailwinds toward home-based care and cited demographic trends, including an estimated 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day through 2030. Executives also said CMS has indicated that the products Viemed offers will be excluded from competitive bidding, which management said reduces uncertainty for investors.

The company discussed a new ventilator National Coverage Determination (NCD) announced in June, describing it as providing clearer rules and reducing ambiguity around coverage requirements. Management said this clarity can help prevent denials from Medicare Advantage plans and that the company is already seeing a behavioral shift from payers.

On reimbursement trends, executives said recent changes have largely been CPI-linked increases. They cited historically higher CPI bumps following COVID (including 5% and 8% in certain periods) and said the current year’s increase is roughly 2% to 2.8% depending on product and geography, with expectations for another CPI adjustment heading into 2027.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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