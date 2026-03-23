TABR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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