TABR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $114,384,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,853,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,407,000 after purchasing an additional 758,190 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,223,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,679,000 after buying an additional 568,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,781,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,482,000 after buying an additional 316,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,804,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,757,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $97.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

See Also

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