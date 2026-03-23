Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Buys 11,693 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares during the period.

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iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.72.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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