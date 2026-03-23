3,623 Shares in Aon plc $AON Acquired by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in AON by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AON Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.30 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $402.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.59 and its 200 day moving average is $344.58. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,550.66. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $397.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.

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AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

See Also

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