Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Stock Position Boosted by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.2% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.55% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $49,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.