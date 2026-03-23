Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.3750.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $50.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $6,269,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,058,711.36. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $885,819.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 118,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,941.53. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 534,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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