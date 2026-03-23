Head-To-Head Contrast: Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.12, meaning that its share price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -6,267.63% -96.64% Foremost Clean Energy N/A -16.43% -15.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TMC the metals and Foremost Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TMC the metals and Foremost Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 1 1 2 0 2.25 Foremost Clean Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 126.14%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Foremost Clean Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Foremost Clean Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$81.94 million ($0.77) -6.53 Foremost Clean Energy N/A N/A -$2.60 million ($0.33) -5.27

TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foremost Clean Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Foremost Clean Energy beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

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TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Foremost Clean Energy

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Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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