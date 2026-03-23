Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $31.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.8333.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sutro Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma
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Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of STRO opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
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