Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $31.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.8333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sutro Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 2.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.