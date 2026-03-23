Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Wins FDA Approval for IMCIVREE in Acquired Hypothalamic Obesity Launch

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, according to executives on a company conference call held following the approval news.

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FDA approval and label details

Chief Executive Officer David Meeker said the FDA approval covers IMCIVREE as a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist “to reduce excess body weight and maintain reduction long-term in adults and pediatric patients aged four years of age and older with acquired hypothalamic obesity.” Meeker emphasized that the company received a “broad indication” that is not limited to tumor-related causes of hypothalamic injury.

TRANSCEND Phase 3 results highlighted

Meeker also stated there are no post-marketing commitments associated with the approval. He said other label elements—such as dosing, warnings and precautions, and adverse events—contained “nothing surprising.”

The approval was supported by Rhythm’s global Phase 3 TRANSCEND trial in acquired hypothalamic obesity. Meeker said the label reflects the “full 142 patient data set,” including the 120 patients in the initial primary analysis, 12 patients from a Japanese cohort, and 10 supplemental patients.

According to Meeker, treatment with setmelanotide produced a statistically significant placebo-adjusted difference of 18.4% in BMI reduction after 52 weeks of treatment.

Rhythm also highlighted hunger-related findings. Among patients aged 12 and older, Meeker said those treated with setmelanotide had an average 2.3-point reduction in weekly average hunger scores compared with a 1.4-point reduction in the placebo group. While hunger reduction was not included in the indication statement, Meeker said those data are included in the label’s clinical results section, consistent with IMCIVREE’s other indications.

In response to a question about why hyperphagia (hunger reduction) was not part of the indication statement, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs Alicia Fiscus said the FDA would not accept a subgroup analysis for labeling claims. She noted that the company’s hunger instrument relies on self-reported assessments in patients age 12 and older, while caregiver-reported assessments are used in children under 12.

Commercial launch plans and market opportunity

Executive Vice President and Head of North America Jennifer Lee said acquired hypothalamic obesity represents a “meaningfully larger opportunity” than Rhythm’s genetic indications, while still fitting a rare disease launch profile. Rhythm estimates there are approximately 10,000 patients living with acquired hypothalamic obesity in the U.S., with roughly 500 incident patients per year.

Lee said IMCIVREE is the first FDA-approved therapy to address the disease’s underlying biology and argued that the absence of approved treatments historically reduced incentives to diagnose acquired hypothalamic obesity. With a treatment available, the company expects increased recognition and diagnosis over time.

Lee said Rhythm expanded its U.S. field organization in preparation for the launch, including increasing its territory manager sales force to 42 from 16 used during the Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) effort. She added that the company’s access team and Rhythm InTune patient service team are in place to support reimbursement, patient education, and persistence on therapy.

Rhythm said it will initially focus on the population in which acquired hypothalamic obesity is most prevalent—patients whose condition is caused by certain tumors and/or related treatment—while also expecting broader recognition tied to other hypothalamic injuries.

Access, Medicare discussions, and launch metrics

On reimbursement, Meeker said Rhythm enters the launch with payer familiarity from prior IMCIVREE indications and “very good coverage across all payer segments” except Medicare. He added that policies still need to be put in place for the new indication and that patient diagnosis and scheduling logistics could slow early uptake.

Lee said the company has worked to differentiate IMCIVREE from general anti-obesity medications through clinical and pricing compendia classifications, describing efforts to move the drug’s categorization from an anti-obesity medication to other categories such as endocrine and metabolic agents. She said Rhythm plans to re-engage with CMS now that the acquired hypothalamic obesity label is final.

Management outlined the key early metrics investors can expect, similar to the BBS launch:

Patient start forms

Payer coverage and lives covered

Qualitative updates on prescriber activity

Meeker said the company does not plan to break out revenue by indication initially, arguing early revenue can be difficult to interpret during a rare disease launch due to access and onboarding timing.

Asked about prior authorization and diagnosis requirements, Lee said market research suggested documentation would be primarily a clinical diagnosis, without a specific requirement for MRI or CT imaging. She added that Rhythm’s efforts to obtain an ICD-10 code specific to hypothalamic obesity are ongoing, with timing “TBD.”

Other call disclosures: pricing, patient transitions, and label warning context

On pricing, Lee said Rhythm will keep “a similar pricing for all indications.” She also discussed efforts to transition trial participants from clinical supply to commercial drug, describing coordination among the company’s patient services team, clinical teams, and investigators to identify prescribers and work through reimbursement.

Meeker addressed a label warning related to monitoring for adrenal insufficiency, noting that many patients with hypothalamic injury have pituitary-related hormonal insufficiencies. He described the warning as a prompt for clinician vigilance, particularly as weight loss and dietary changes may require monitoring and potential adjustment of concomitant medications.

In closing remarks, Meeker called the approval an important moment for patients with hypothalamic obesity and said setmelanotide is “not a cure,” but has the opportunity to make a “real difference” in patients’ quality of life.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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