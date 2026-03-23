Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.7833.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Getty Images Price Performance

GETY stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $39,748.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,215,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,606.26. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $95,147. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Koch Inc. now owns 115,259,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525,639 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,530,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 943,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 742,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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