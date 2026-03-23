e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives $122.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.0667.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.2%

ELF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,163 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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