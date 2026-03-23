Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $317.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 12 month low of $249.21 and a 12 month high of $381.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $636.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 24,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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