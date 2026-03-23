TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $94.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.5385.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,520. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $616,944 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 355.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $150,333,000.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.