Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.36.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.69. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,957,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,723,000 after acquiring an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,182,000 after purchasing an additional 671,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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