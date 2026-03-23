National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $35.73 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. State of Wyoming increased its stake in National Bankshares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

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