Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

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Klaviyo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $304,274.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 326,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,836.48. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $4,128,266.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,492,230 shares of company stock worth $32,888,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

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Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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