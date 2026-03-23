Wall Street Zen Upgrades Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) to “Hold”

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVLT. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVLT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Datavault AI has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%.The firm had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datavault AI

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,766,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,883. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

More Datavault AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported its first profitable quarter: Datavault announced Q4-2025 GAAP operating profit and adjusted EBITDA north of $8M, plus record revenue and a reiterated 2026 revenue target of ~$200M (roughly 400% YoY guidance) — news that supports expectations for rapid revenue acceleration and improving unit economics. Datavault AI Reports First Profitable Quarter, Record Revenue Growth

Reported its first profitable quarter: Datavault announced Q4-2025 GAAP operating profit and adjusted EBITDA north of $8M, plus record revenue and a reiterated 2026 revenue target of ~$200M (roughly 400% YoY guidance) — news that supports expectations for rapid revenue acceleration and improving unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Announced a definitive agreement to acquire NYIAX, bringing a blockchain-enabled exchange/platform and patented market infrastructure to Datavault’s data?monetization and RWA tokenization roadmap — a deal that could expand product capabilities and addressable market. Datavault AI Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire NYIAX

Announced a definitive agreement to acquire NYIAX, bringing a blockchain-enabled exchange/platform and patented market infrastructure to Datavault’s data?monetization and RWA tokenization roadmap — a deal that could expand product capabilities and addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published the full transcript and presentation — useful for investors digging into revenue mix, margin drivers, and 2026 assumptions (details available in the transcript and slides). Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Q4 Presentation

Management hosted an earnings call and published the full transcript and presentation — useful for investors digging into revenue mix, margin drivers, and 2026 assumptions (details available in the transcript and slides). Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings commentary and coverage (e.g., Barchart preview) helped push interest into the print; these articles may have amplified short-term volume but are not company disclosures. Should You Buy Datavault Stock Before March 19?

Pre-earnings commentary and coverage (e.g., Barchart preview) helped push interest into the print; these articles may have amplified short-term volume but are not company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears inconsistent (entries show 0 shares and NaN changes), which likely reflects a reporting glitch rather than meaningful naked-short activity — such noise can increase intraday volatility and confusion.

Reported short-interest data appears inconsistent (entries show 0 shares and NaN changes), which likely reflects a reporting glitch rather than meaningful naked-short activity — such noise can increase intraday volatility and confusion. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarter, trailing/annual metrics remain mixed: some data sources show negative full?year net margin and return on equity, and sell?side models still project negative EPS for the fiscal year — these fundamentals could keep valuation multiples constrained and temper enthusiasm. Datavault AI Stock Profile

About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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