Wall Street Zen Upgrades 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to “Hold”

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDMT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $8.61 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $439.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 164.43%. Analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Key 4D Molecular Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting 4D Molecular Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile firms reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside potential — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $36 target (very large implied upside). Read More.

High-profile firms reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside potential — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $36 target (very large implied upside). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and gave an “outperform” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction on mid/long-term value. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and gave an “outperform” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction on mid/long-term value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” with a $26 target, adding another supportive research note. Read More.

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” with a $26 target, adding another supportive research note. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental beat: 4D reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 (well ahead of consensus) and revenue of $85.1M, which typically supports higher valuations and reduces near-term execution risk. Read More.

Fundamental beat: 4D reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 (well ahead of consensus) and revenue of $85.1M, which typically supports higher valuations and reduces near-term execution risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed across the sector; some aggregation pieces note divergent views on FDMT which can increase intraday volatility without clear directional pressure. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed across the sector; some aggregation pieces note divergent views on FDMT which can increase intraday volatility without clear directional pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the latest feeds show anomalous/zero values (reports indicate increases but list 0 shares/NaN), suggesting the data feed is unreliable — this appears to be noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or large shorting event.

Short-interest reports in the latest feeds show anomalous/zero values (reports indicate increases but list 0 shares/NaN), suggesting the data feed is unreliable — this appears to be noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or large shorting event. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “hold” on FDMT, which can dampen momentum from the bullish notes and makes the street’s view less one-sided. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “hold” on FDMT, which can dampen momentum from the bullish notes and makes the street’s view less one-sided. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure: a TipRanks piece highlights reimbursement and pricing pressures that could materially affect the commercial outlook for FDMT’s gene therapies — a real demand/price-risk that can weigh on valuation and near-term sentiment. Read More.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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