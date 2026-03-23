Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

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Victory Capital Stock Up 0.4%

VCTR stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Victory Capital by 19,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

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Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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