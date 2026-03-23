ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ProKidney to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

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ProKidney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key ProKidney News

Here are the key news stories impacting ProKidney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded ProKidney, providing an immediate bullish catalyst from a well-known bank that can attract buying interest and coverage. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded ProKidney, providing an immediate bullish catalyst from a well-known bank that can attract buying interest and coverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and maintains a $12 price target while publishing quarter-by-quarter EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and multi?year estimates). The continued Buy stance and a high target provide a longer-term bullish narrative for investors focused on upside potential. Read More.

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and maintains a $12 price target while publishing quarter-by-quarter EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and multi?year estimates). The continued Buy stance and a high target provide a longer-term bullish narrative for investors focused on upside potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus across eight covering firms is a “Moderate Buy” (mixed mix of buys, holds and sells). That consensus supports modest positive sentiment but shows notable analyst divergence (including two sell ratings). Read More.

Market consensus across eight covering firms is a “Moderate Buy” (mixed mix of buys, holds and sells). That consensus supports modest positive sentiment but shows notable analyst divergence (including two sell ratings). Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered several future EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2029) in its update, trimming near- and medium?term profitability expectations — a headwind for valuation and nearer-term sentiment despite the maintained Buy rating. Read More.

HC Wainwright lowered several future EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2029) in its update, trimming near- and medium?term profitability expectations — a headwind for valuation and nearer-term sentiment despite the maintained Buy rating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on PROK, which adds to negative headline risk and may pressure short-term flows from sentiment-driven investors. Read More.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney, Inc (NASDAQ: PROK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.

ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.

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