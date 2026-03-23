Core & Main (CNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.5890 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.3%
CNM stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Core & Main declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.
With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.
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