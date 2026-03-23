Core & Main (CNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.5890 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.3%

CNM stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

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Core & Main declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

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