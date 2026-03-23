Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) to Hold

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hf Foods Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hf Foods Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HFFG

Hf Foods Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Hf Foods Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $308.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hf Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hf Foods Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 9,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 346,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hf Foods Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value?added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in?house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third?party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf?stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.