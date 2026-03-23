Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Quantasing Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HERE

Quantasing Group Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of HERE stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.78. Quantasing Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Quantasing Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.03%.The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantasing Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantasing Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quantasing Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quantasing Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Quantasing Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Quantasing Group

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We believe that personal learning and development is a lifelong journey. Everyone, regardless of background, should be given an equal opportunity to pursue their interests, passions, and goals. Our mission is to improve people’s quality of life and well-being by providing them lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. QuantaSing Group is the largest online learning service provider in China’s adult learning market for personal interest courses and among the top five service providers in China’s total adult learning market, in terms of revenue in 2021, according to the F&S report.

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