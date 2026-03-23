TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TWFG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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TWFG Trading Up 1.2%

TWFG opened at $18.44 on Friday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 107.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.37.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. TWFG had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TWFG by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 958,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after buying an additional 511,469 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,348,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in TWFG by 57.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 542,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 198,394 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TWFG in the second quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in TWFG by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 164,355 shares during the last quarter.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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