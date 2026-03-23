Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

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Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,259.35. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Freshworks by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freshworks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after acquiring an additional 478,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

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Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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